Militant killed in Shopian encounter, op continues

Srinagar: A militant was killed by security forces in an encounter which ensued during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir district of Shopian on Friday, official sources said.

They said troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint search operation at village Narwani, Imamsahib, in Shopian following a tip off about the presence of militants there. However, when the security forces were moving towards a particular area in the orchard, militants hiding there opened fire, they said, adding the fire was retaliated ensuing in an encounter.

A militant was killed and operation was going on when the reports last came in, they said.

Meanwhile, mobile internet service has been suspended as a precautionary measure to prevent any rumours.

Additional security forces have been deployed in the adjacent area to prevent demonstration. (PTI)