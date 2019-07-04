Khalsa Club scripts narrow win over United CC in JKCA Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Khalsa Cricket Club defeated United Cricket Club by a narrow margin of 18 runs in the ongoing JKCA Jammu District Cricket Tournament, being held under the overall supervision of Justice CK Prasad, Administrator JKCA; Chairmanship of Syed Ashiq Hussain Bukhari, CEO JKCA and overall supervision of Jang Bahadur Singh Jamwal, Member JKCA and Member Judicial State Human Rights Commission.

Batting first, Khalsa Club scored a decent total of 203 runs in 29.5 overs. Gurpreet Singh top scored with 48 runs, while Surinder Singh, Ranjandeep and Harinder pal Singh contributed 33, 26 and 22 runs to the total respectively. From United Cricket Club, Arjun took 4 important wickets, while Rajay Singh and Ravi claimed 2 wickets each.

In reply, United Cricket Club managed to score 185 runs to lose the match by 18 runs. Deepak top scored with 69 runs, while Arjun and Ravi contributed 34 and 20 runs to the total respectively. From Khalsa Club, Harpreet Singh was the pick of the bowlers, who took 4 wickets, while Gagandeep, Jatinder and Gurpreet claimed one wicket each. Gurpreet was adjudged as the man of the match.

The match was officiated by Sadiq Hussain, Rahul Kumar and Vijay Kumar.