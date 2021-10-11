Militant involved in recent civilian killing killed in encounter in J&K’s Bandipora

Srinagar, Oct 11: A Militant involved in a recent civilian killing at Shahgund has been killed in the ongoing operation in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Monday.
Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar informed that the militant has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF).
“Killed #terrorist has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT (TRF). He was involved in a recent civilian killing at Shahgund Bandipora,” tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.
More details are awaited. (Agencies)
