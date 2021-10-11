Beijing [China], October 10: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted 29 kilometers south of Naalehu, Hawaii at 21.48 GMT on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 17.1 kilometers, was initially determined to be at 18.802 degrees north latitude and 155.528 degrees west longitude. (Agencies)
6.1 magnitude quake hits Hawaii
