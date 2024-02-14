Militant involved in killing of 2 Punjabis arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 13: Police today arrested a militant who was involved in the killing of two Punjab residents last week.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V K Birdi told a press conference here that many suspects were picked up and clinching evidence led to the arrest of Adil Manzoor Langoo, who on the directions of a Pakistani handler had accepted to carry out attacks in Srinagar.

The IGP said that the slain Punjab residents were involved in wood work and were attacked in Shalla Kadal area of Shahed Gunj. “FIR was registered and a SIT was constituted by the DIG Central Kashmir headed by SP South. Police did field and technical analysis of the case,” he said.

On February 7, one Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masi of Chamyari, Amritsar were killed at Shalla Kadal, Shaheed Gunj area. While Amritpal died on the spot, Rohit succumbed to injuries the next day.

ADGP Law and Order, Vijay Kumar, said that police will act tough against the Pakistani handlers who are locals but residing in Pakistan at present.

“We are seizing the property of the local handlers who are sitting across and hiring locals here to carry out terrorist activities,” he said.

About Adil Manzoor Langoo, the ADGP said, is from Zaldagar area of Srinagar. “He was in touch with the Pakistani handler through social media, who had managed to provide him with a pistol in January,” Kumar said.

He said that Lashkar-e-Toiba has already claimed responsibility for the attack on social media.

The ADGP said police are acting professionally to deal with incidents of terror activities in Kashmir. To a query about the presence of militants in Srinagar, he said that one local militant is active in Srinagar.

The ADGP J&K said that there are only 25 local militants active in Kashmir. “There are 25 to 30 foreign terrorists also active in Kashmir,” he added.

He urged parents and teachers to keep a close watch on their children especially those who spent most of the time on social media use.