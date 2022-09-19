Militancy on crutches in J&K, almost zero in Kishtwar: J&K Top Cop

JAMMU, Sep 19: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday said that militancy in J&K was on crutches and Kishtwar district it was almost zero as one or two militants are active in the area who will be eliminated soon.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, the DGP said that militancy in J&K was on crutches and those remaining will soon be either arrested or killed. “In Kishtwar, there are just one or two militants active who will be arrested of killed very soon,” the J&K police chief said.

He said that in J&K means of entertainment are being revived again. “Yesterday, LG Manoj Sinha Ji visited two districts of South Kashmir—Pulwama and Shopian. He revived theater facilities for youth as a means of entertainment,” DGP Singh said, adding that “Srinagar will soon see multiplex functional which will be a great means of entertainment of its youth.”

He said that there is a long list of movies which famous directors want to shoot in J&K for which this place was once popular. “I am sure that time is not far when J&K youth will themselves direct movies of different nature,” Singh said.

To a query about Hurriyat Conference, he said Hurriyat was nowhere in J&K at present. “But a new chapter of Hurriyat has been opened in Pakistan to provoke people of J&K. Once such example was its band call on August 5 this year which was totally ignored by the people of J&K,” he said, adding that there was no bandh anywhere in J&K and instead there were huge celebrations everywhere.

Replying to a query about Madrasas in J&K, he said majority of such institutions are doing great work by honing the talent of youth. “Some may be used for misguiding youth and such institutions are under watch,” he said, adding that “watchdogs of peace in J&K were active and doing their best to ensure peace becomes a permanent feature. Police, and other security forces, besides civil administration are working day and night to cement peace in the UT.”

The DGP said that social media propaganda to foment trouble and to lure youth towards violence and drugs are being countered effectively by the security forces and administration. (KNO)