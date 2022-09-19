DIG south Kashmir Abdul Jabbar inducted into CBI on deputation for 5 years

Jammu, Sept 19: The Government on Monday relieved Abdul Jabbar (IPS) Deputy Inspector General of Police, South Kashmir Range to enable him join in Central Bureau of Investigation on deputation basis for five years.

“Consequent upon the approval of the Competent Authority for induction of Abdul Jabbar, IPS (AGMUT:2008), Deputy Inspector General of Police, South Kashmir Range, in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at DIG Level, on deputation basis, for a period of 05 years from the date of the assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, he is hereby relieved to enable him to take up the new assignment,” reads a government order.

Meanwhile, Sujit Kumar (IPS), Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Kashmir Range, has been given the charge of DIG, South Kashmir Range, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

As per a separate order, the government accorded sanction to repatriate P K Modi, Superintendent of Police, from the prisons department to his parent police department with immediate effect. (Agencies)