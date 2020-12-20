Militancy drastically on decline, will make J&K terror-free: Sinha

‘Spoke to Farooq twice, work asked by him taken to logical conclusion’

* No need for talks with Pak, people’s concept of ‘azaadi’ has changed

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Dec 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said the militancy is drastically on decline in Jammu and Kashmir and all security forces with coordination are trying to make J&K terrorism-free even as he asserted that there is no need to talk to Pakistan.

“Militancy-related incidents have gone down. The killings have drastically declined. Security forces have gained an upper hand over the militants. There is good coordination among Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Plot to foment trouble in J&K has been successfully foiled with Nagrota and Poonch encounters,” Sinha said in an interview with Times Now. Click here to watch video

He added that there has been improvement in situation and they will try to ensure that India could see terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir.

To a question on talks with Pakistan, Sinha said the External Affairs Ministry can give better reply on it but he doesn’t think there is any need to talk to the neighbour under present circumstances.

Asserting that there was no mistrust between Central Government and political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor said he has been meeting Members of Parliament, former MPs, Ministers and MLAs.

“I have twice spoken to Dr Farooq Abdullah (National Conference president) on telephone. Dr Abdullah asked me for a work and I have taken that to logical conclusion,” Sinha said but admitted that there has been no contact with Mehbooba Mufti so far saying her daughter Iltija Mufti had sent her an email to which he had replied.

However, he said, his doors are open for all who want to come but there will be no talks with those who oppose India.

Sinha said the concept of ‘azaadi’ has changed in Kashmir.

“For 95 percent youth and 90 percent common persons, the ‘azaadi’ now means employment, a Government free of corruption and good governance. It doesn’t mean ‘Azad Kashmir’ for them now,” he added.

He said his ‘mantra’ for Jammu and Kashmir is peace, prosperity and development at the doorsteps of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Maintaining that Jammu and Kashmir has fully integrated with India, he said Article 370 of the Constitution has been abrogated and the status won’t change with statements. However, he added, many people have gone to the courts against abrogation of special status and as per the Constitution they should wait for the decision.

On Roshni, Sinha said names of the leaders of all political parties who were beneficiaries of the Scheme have been uploaded on websites and there will be same action against all.

He denied that there was any conspiracy to change demography of Jammu and Kashmir under the garb of new Land Laws.

Meanwhile, Sinha said today that the just concluded first-ever elections to the District Development Councils (DDCs) were free and fair which have established three-tier democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and will give push to developmental schemes in the UT.

“The administration worked hard during last four months to implement 73rd and 74th amendments of the Constitution of India to address shortcomings hampering strengthening of the Panchayati Raj System,’’ Sinha told a press conference here this afternoon after culmination of eight-phase polling for the DDC elections yesterday across Jammu and Kashmir which by and large remained peaceful except stray incidents of violence.

Counting of votes for all 280 DDC seats in the Union Territory including 140 each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions and 14 each in 20 districts will be taken up simultaneously on December 22.

Sinha said he kept his promise of ensuring free and fair polls to the DDCs which were being held for the first-time as Jammu and Kashmir has never witnessed third-tier of the Panchayati Raj System in the history of independence.

Describing the elections as free and fair, the Lieutenant Governor said it was his commitment which has been fulfilled. He added that the administration worked hard in the last four months to implement 73rd and 74th Amendments of the Constitution of India.

It may be mentioned here that elections to the District Development Councils which will form third tier of the Panchayati Raj System were held in eight phases in J&K in eight phases and concluded yesterday.

Sinha hoped the grassroots-level elected representatives would help the Union Territory scale new heights of development.

“The festival of democracy ended yesterday (Saturday) and I am hopeful that this will prove a milestone in the development of J&K. The turnout of electorates (in all eight phases of the DDC polls) makes one thing clear that everyone participated enthusiastically to strengthen the democracy at the grassroots level for the development and taking the Union Territory to new heights,” Sinha said.

He said the people, whether young or old, men or women, farmers, labourers, middle-aged, professionals and traders, all queued up before polling stations despite challenging weather conditions in all phases to express their faith in democracy.

“If we compare this election with the last Lok Sabha polls, the turnout this time was double and I give the credit for this to the direct interaction the administration had with the people at their doorsteps (during Back to Village Programme) to address their problems,” Sinha said.

“The DDC elections were held for the first time in J&K… I want to thank all political parties and independent candidates who reposed their faith in the Constitution of the country and accepted the Constitutional changes,” the Lt Governor said.

“Before the elections, I had promised peaceful and free and fair polls. I am glad that barring a few minor incidents, the elections concluded peacefully in a free and fair way,” he said, adding in other parts of the country, there were more incidents during polling than what was witnessed here.

He congratulated the State Election Commission, his administration, J&K Police and other forces who were part of the exercise for the successful conduct of the polls.

“In coming days, the DDCs will be formed for the development of each district. The elected representatives will get full responsibility and we will work together to strengthen democracy at the grass-roots level to take J&K to the new heights of development and the welfare schemes will reach every household,” Sinha said.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will roll out the social Endeavour for Health and Telemedicine (SEHAT) scheme in the Union Territory on December 26.

He said his administration had already accorded sanction to rolling out the J&K health scheme to provide free of cost Universal Health Coverage to all residents in convergence with Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

“The scheme was earlier meant to benefit 30 lakh people living below the poverty line. One crore more people will be covered under the scheme, covering entire population of the UT,” he said, adding the distribution of the golden cards would start with the rolling out of the SEHAT scheme by the Prime Minister.

The beneficiaries are entitled to free health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year on a floater basis and there is no restriction on family size, age or gender.

“We have already registered 16 lakh people under the scheme and rest of the population will be covered on war footing,” the Lt Governor said.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department and Information Department; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, Director Information & Public Relations were present at the press conference.