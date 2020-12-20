16-year-old girl among 4 die of Corona in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/LEH, Dec 20: Three persons including a 16-year-old girl died of COVID-19 in Jammu region while one Corona death was reported from Kashmir today. As many as 257 persons tested positive for virus and 475 others were discharged in J&K.

A 16-year-old girl from village Tirshi Nadore in Udhampur district, who was co-morbid and positive for virus, died in the SMGS Hospital Jammu.

A 75-year-old man from Garhi Udhampur and 69-year-old from Preet Nagar Digiana in Jammu district died of COVID Pneumonia in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, Medical Superintendent Dr Dara Singh said.

An 85-year-old man from Rajbagh in Srinagar died of COVID-19.

Among 144 positive cases in Jammu region, 98 were reported in Jammu district while Reasi didn’t report a single case. Of 246 persons, who recovered from the virus today, 99 belonged to Jammu district.

Jammu region now has 48565 Corona cases including 1810 active positives while 46080 have recovered from the virus and there have been 675 casualties, the highest being 343 in Jammu district.

Nine Coronavirus positive cases were today reported in the Union Territory of Ladakh, all in Leh district taking UT’s corona count to 9279 including 355 active as 8800 have been treated.

Ladakh has 124 Corona casualties-81 in Leh and 43 in Kargil.

With today’s death in Kashmir, the total fatality count in J&K has reached 1841-1166 in the Valley.

Srinagar district with 442 deaths topped the list followed by Baramulla 170, Budgam 106, Pulwama 88, Kupwara 88, Anantnag 82, Bandipora 58, Kulgam 53, Ganderbal 42 and Shopian 37.

In Kashmir valley, 106 people tested positive today.

Srinagar reported 36 cases, Baramulla 22, Budgam 10, Kupwara 7, Pulwama 3, Anantnag 1, Bandipora 8, Ganderbal 15 and Shopian 11.

Srinagar has 24716 positive cases with 759 active, 23515 recovered, 442 deaths; Baramulla has 7843 positive cases with 181 active, 7492 recovered, 170 deaths; Pulwama reported 5410 positive cases with 199 active cases, 5123 recovered, 88 deaths; Kulgam has 2638 positive cases with 62 active, 2523 recoveries, 53 deaths; Shopian has 2457 positive cases with 83 active, 2337 recovered and 37 deaths; Anantnag district has 4740 positive cases with 150 active, 4508 recovered, 82 deaths; Budgam has 7422 positive cases with 209 active and 7107 recovered, 106 deaths; Kupwara has 5440 positive cases with 160 active, 5192 recovered, 88 deaths; Bandipora has 4610 positive cases with 104 active, 4448 recovered, 58 deaths and Ganderbal has 4422 positive cases with 137 active cases, 4243 recoveries and 42 deaths.

Moreover, 475 COVID-19 patients recovered today including 229 from Kashmir valley.