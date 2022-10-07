Militancy Case: SIA Raids At Multiple Locations in South Kashmir

Srinagar, October 7: State Investigation Agency of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday carried out Multiple raids in South Kashmir in connection of Militancy supporting case, officials said.

Official sources said that SIA are carrying raids at three districts of South Kashmir, they include Anantnag, Shopian and Kulgam.

The raids are being carried out in these districts related to the militancy case, they said.

Till this story was being filed, no arrest or any recovery of incriminate material or document was reported.(Agencies)