Mild intensity earthquake of 3.2 magnitude rocks J&K’s Doda

JAMMU: A mild intensity earthquake of 3.2 magnitude on Monday rocked hilly Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Panic gripped the Doda district when tremors were felt at around 1240 hours.

As per the reports, people rushed out of their houses in fear and took shelter at safer locations.

Meanwhile, reports also said that cracks developed in Government Middle School Thanth, Bhallesa while two residential houses and a beach of J&K Bank also suffered damages due to quake.

Director MeT, J&K Sonam Lotus told UNI that the epicentre of the earthquake was Latitude 32.9 North and Longitude 76.0 East having depth of 5 Kilometre.

He said that the tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh (Chamba) Border region.

SSP Doda, Mumtaz Ahmad said, “tremors were felt in entire district while the exact damages are being accessed by the administration.” (AGENCIES)