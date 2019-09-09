Canadian PM Justin Trudeau sends best wishes to Asha Bhosle on her birthday

MUMBAI: Music icon Asha Bhosle turned 86 on Sunday and the veteran singer had a special birthday message from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau sent a signed birthday note to Bhosle which read: “It is a great pleasure to send you best wishes and warmest congratulations on the occasion of your eighty-fifth birthday.”

The singer shared the picture of the note on her Twitter page and said she was happy to have contributed in putting India on the world music map.

“On my 86th birthday, I feel happy that my achievements have put India on the world music map where world leaders acknowledge my presence. Thank you to PM Trudeau of Canada @JustinTrudeau @CanadianPM @narendramodi @smritiirani, ” Bhosle tweeted.

Apart from Trudeau, Bhosle’s elder sister, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar among others took to Twitter to wish the singer on her special day. (AGENCIES)