Mild Intensity Earthquake Hits J&K’S Kishtwar

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Jan 9: An earthquake of milder intensity hit Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir during Sunday night, officials said.

The tremor with an intensity of 3.6 didn’t cause any damage to life or property, they said.

National Centre for Siesmology, in a tweet, said that the earth struck the region at around 11:12 pm on Sunday.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 08-01-2023, 23:12:30 IST, Lat: 33.54 & Long: 76.24, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, India,” it said.

On Thursday, tremors were felt in J&K after an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit Afghanistan region.