Migrants highlight issues before RRC during outreach prog

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 11: An outreach programme for Kashmiri migrants was organized in migrant camp Toph Quarters, Subash Nagar here in which Dr. Arvind Karwani Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner was the chief guest on the occasion and M.K.Yogi senior KP leader was the guest of honour. The programme was attended by the camp migrants of Janipur and Subash Nagar quarters respectively besides others.

This outreach programme was organized by Sanjay Raina president and Anil Pandita vice president of Top Sherkhania, Subash Nagar quarters to facilitate and address the genuine grievances of the Kashmiri migrants living in migrant camps and other non camp areas.

Romesh Raina, while speaking on the occasion highlighted many genuine problems being faced by the Kashmiri migrants putting up in migrant camps in Government quarters which included internal repairs of quarters at Subash Nagar and Janipur, construction of community halls, construction of bathrooms in Shiv temple , better provisions of regular supply of pure drinking water and electricity etc and appealed for taking up these basic issues with the concerned departments for early solution.

M.K. Yogi impressed upon the Kashmiri Pandits to get united under one platform for the overall cause of the community rising above their party and organisational affiliations which is the need of the hour to resolve the burning issues of the community with one voice under one umbrella.

Dr. Arvind Karwani Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner while speaking on the occasion said that the genuine demands raised in this public outreach programme by various speakers will be taken with the concerned authorities for early solution .

He further assured the community that he would leave no stone unturned in resolving their genuine issues for which their cooperation is solicited .

Others who spoke on the occasion were Dwarika Nath Pandita, Romesh Raina, Anil Pandita, Shiban Ji Bhat, M.L.Bakshi, Ravi Kachroo, Sunil Pandita, Ajay Mohan Bhat, Avtar Krishan Dhar, Rajesh Razdan, etc. The vote of thanks was proposed by Sanjay Raina.