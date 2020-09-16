MHA seeks suggestions from Governors, CMs, CJI on amendments in criminal laws

NEW DELHI: The Home Ministry has sought suggestions from Governors, chief ministers, Lt governors, the Chief Justice of India and chief justices of various high courts on comprehensive amendments in criminal laws.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy told Rajya Sabha that a committee has been constituted under the chairpersonship of the Vice-Chancellor of the National Law University, Delhi to suggest reforms in the criminal laws.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs has also sought suggestions from governors, chief ministers of states, lieutenant governors (LGs) and administrators of union territories, Chief Justice of India, chief justices of various high courts, Bar Council of India, bar councils of various states and various universities and law institutes on comprehensive amendments in criminal laws,” he said in a written reply to a question.

Reddy said the suggestions received and the report of the committee are subject to examination by the ministry in consultation with all stakeholders. (AGENCIES)