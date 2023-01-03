MHA Constitutes High Powered Committee To Ensure Protection Of Land And Employment For Ladakh

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Jan 3: More than two years after Ladakh became a Union Territory, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted a high-powered committee headed by Minister of State Nityanand Rai to “ensure protection of land and employment” for the people of Ladakh.

The 17-member committee that includes Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R.K. Mathur will “discuss measures to protect the region’s unique culture and language taking into consideration its geographical location and its strategic importance”, an order by MHA said.

The committee will also discuss measures for inclusive development and employment generation in the region and issues related to empowerment of Ladakh Autonomous Hill District Coucils of Leh and Kargil.

On August 5, 2019, the former State of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two UTs – J&K and Ladakh, the latter without a Legislative Assembly.

After its special status was removed, the civil society and political groups in Ladakh have been demanding inclusion under the sixth schedule of the Constitution to protect land, employment and cultural identity of Ladakh. The schedule protects tribal populations providing autonomy to the communities through creation of autonomous development councils which can frame laws on land, public health, agriculture. As of now 10 autonomous councils exist in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.

The composition of the committee include Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home, Chairman, Radha Krishna Mathur, Lieutenant Governor, Union territory of Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member of Parliament (Ladakh), Chairman/CEC, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh, Chairman/CEC, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil, Joint Secretary, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs, MHA, Director/ Deputy Secretary (Ladakh), Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs, MHA – member Secretary and one nominated member from MHA.

The committee will have Leh Thupstan Chhewang(former MP), Nawang Rigzin Jora (ex-Minister, Ashraf Ali Barcha (President, Anjuman-e-Imamia; Shia body, Leh), Acharya Stanzin Wangtak (President, All Ladakh Gompa Association), Kushok Thiksey@ Nawang Chamba Stanzin @ Thiksey Rinpoche, Leh.

From Kargil Democratic Alliance/KDA, Asgar Ali Karablai (Co-chairman, KDA and working President Territorial Congress Committee, Ladakh), Qamar Ali Akhoon (co-chairman, KDA and senior NC Leader), Sajad Kargili (social activist and representative, Islamia School, Kargil) and Tsewang Nurboo( President, LBA, Kargil)