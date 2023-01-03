Rajouri Attack: Div Com, Top Police Officials Among Hundreds Gather For Last Rites Of Slain Civilians

Jammu, Jan 3: Top police officials including Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh and hundreds of people on Tuesday gathered at cremation ground in Dangri village of Rajouri district for the last rites of six civilians killed in militant attack on Sunday evening.

Quoting an official, that hundreds of people and top officials from civil and police administration gathered at the cremation ground in Dangri village today morning for the last rites.

He said among top the officials, DGP Dilbag Singh, Divisional Commissioner and ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh were also present.

He said hundreds of people took out a procession, raising slogans as they gathered at the cremation ground for the last rites.

Four civilians were killed while six others were injured after suspected militants stormed Dangri village on Sunday evening.

Next morning, two minor children also died and few others were injured after an unattended IED blast went off in one of the houses of the slain civilians in Dangri village.

The attack has created panic and fear among the locals, while security agencies are trying to ascertain details about the attack.

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also visited Dangri village to review the situation and express solidarity with the victim families.

He also assured that security agencies will go to the bottom of the incident and ensure justice to the victims. (KNO)