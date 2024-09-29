MG Windsor launched in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: AM MG Jammu today launched the CUV MG Windsor in Jammu, with prices starting at Rs 13, 49, 800 (ex-showroom).

Touted as India’s first Intelligent CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle), the MG Windsor combines the comfort of a sedan with the spaciousness of an SUV, offering a luxurious business-class experience.

The CUV boasts a futuristic aerodynamic design, opulent interiors, advanced safety features, smart connectivity and enhanced driving comfort.

In a bid to ensure complete peace of mind for buyers, MG offers a lifetime battery warranty for the first owner, an assured 60% buyback after three years, and one year of free public charging through the eHUB by MG app.

The Windsor is available in four colors, Starburst Black, Pearl White, Clay Beige, and Turquoise Green.

The launch event, graced by Transport Commissioner (J&K) Bhawani Rakwal as the Chief Guest, was attended by the leadership of AM Group, including Chairman Jatinder Gupta, Managing Director Sanjay Mahajan, and Directors Ankur Mahajan, Akshay Mahajan, and Aryan Mahajan.

The presence of senior executives emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge automotive solutions to customers in the Jammu region.

The Windsor, featuring an AeroGlide design, transcends traditional segmentation. Its spacious Aero Lounge seats recline to 135 degrees, complemented by an expansive Infinity View Glass Roof for a business-class experience.

Entertainment and connectivity are powered by a 15.6-inch GRANDVIEW Touch Display on the central console.

Equipped with a 38 kWh Li-ion battery, the MG Windsor delivers 100KW (136ps) of power and 200Nm of torque through four driving modes-Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport.

It offers a certified range of 332 km on a single charge, making it a versatile choice for modern drivers.