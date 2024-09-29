J&K will have first BJP majority Govt, it will alleviate all pains of Jammu: PM

‘White Flag was shown on border earlier, New India kills enemy in his territory’

* People looking for ‘corruption, terror, separatist-free’ Govt

* UT temporary, Statehood will be restored by the Govt

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today declared that Jammu and Kashmir will have first BJP majority Government and the people will write a new chapter in the upcoming Navratras and Vijay Dashmi (Dussehra festival).

Addressing a mammoth rally at MA Stadium, his fourth and last for the ongoing three-phase Assembly elections in the UT, Modi declared that Jammu and Kashmir is going to write a new chapter in the polls by forming the Government for which the people of Jammu region are aspiring.

“Results will be declared during Navratras and there is Vijay Dashmi falling on October 12 which will mark an auspicious beginning for all of us. The people will write a new chapter and there will be a majority BJP Government in Jammu and Kashmir,” said the Prime Minister in his 45-minute speech amid huge applause from the large gathering.

It may be mentioned here that counting of votes for three-phase Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will take place on October 8 which falls during auspicious Navratras followed by Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi) on October 12.

The Prime Minister started his speech by paying tribute to the great Dogra personalities including Maharaja Hari Singh and freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary.

Union Minister of State in the PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, BJP UT chief Ravinder Raina, Lok Sabha member Jugal Kishore Sharma, Sat Sharma, working president, all 20 candidates of the party from Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts and many senior BJP leaders were present at the rally.

Earlier, the Prime Minister met Mahant Manjit Singh of Dera Nangali Sahib Poonch at the MA Stadium. The Mahant gave his blessings to Modi. Click here to watch video

Noting that the Congress, NC and PDP have always discriminated against the Jammu region for decades, Modi said that the BJP Government that will be formed here will alleviate all the pain of the Jammu.

He said: “Never before in the history has such an opportunity come for the people of Jammu region as has come in this election. Now for the first time, a Government according to the wishes of the people of Jammu region is going to be formed. You must not miss this opportunity as the BJP Government that will be formed here will alleviate your pain. And this (Jammu) is city of temples, we don’t have to leave this chance. The BJP Government that will form, will clear all the pains of the people of Jammu. The BJP will clear the discrimination that was happening with Jammu for decades.”

He alleged that the previous Governments had meted out discrimination with Jammu for decades.

“This election is going to write a new chapter. Previously Congress, NC, PDP leaders and their families were benefited by their Governments while the people faced destruction. Congress is the biggest party responsible for the loss of generations (to terrorism). From the time of independence, the party’s wrong policies encouraged the inimical forces,” he said.

‘Jammu Ki Yahi Pukaar, Aa Rahi Hai BJP Sarkaar,” Modi coined the slogan during the massive rally and repeated it thrice. The crowd responded with huge response.

Asserting that Jammu has large border area, the Prime Minister said there used to be regular firing and shelling in these areas and the Congress Government showed White Flag (which is used to halt the firing).

However, the BJP Government responded the bullet fired from across the border with shell and set them right, he added.

Modi said it was exactly on this day in 2016 that India carried out surgical strikes (against Pakistan) which showed emergence of a ‘New India’ which kills the enemy by entering their territory.

“If promoters of the terrorism act now, they know Modi will search them even from deep inside the earth,” he said.

He lashed out at the Congress and said the same party had asked for proof of surgical strike from our Army.

“You should never forget the behaviour of Congress. It is the party which had asked for proof of surgical strike from our Army. Congress is the party which even today speaks the language of Pakistan regarding the surgical strike,” the Prime Minister said.

“Can you forgive such Congress? Congress can never respect those who die for the country. It is the same Congress who for four decades had obstructed the One Rank One Pension for our security personnel stating that it will burden the treasury. That’s why we after forming the Government in 2014 had passed OROP scheme and till date, around Rs 20 crore was given to the personnel,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that wherever he went to address, he witnessed that enthusiasm gripped people of the territory in favour of BJP.

“This Jammu’s rally is my last rally in Jammu and Kashmir in this election. In the past weeks, I had chance to visit different places in J-K. Wherever, I went, I witnessed an enthusiasm for the BJP,” he said.

Hitting out at the Congress, National Conference and the PDP, the Prime Minister said that the people of J-K are troubled by the three families and now, they don’t want terrorism, separatism, and violence in the region but instead they want peace and prosperity and that’s why they will chose BJP in these elections.

“The people here want peace and prosperity. The people here want a bright future for their children. And for ensuring this, the people here want the BJP Government. In the last two phases, the heavy voter turnout has told the mood of the people of J-K. In the both phases, the votes were cast in favour of BJP,” he said.

Modi said the people are looking forward to a ‘corruption, terrorism and separatism’ free Government for peace and better future of their children as he accused Congress, NC and PDP of being the “biggest enemies” of the Constitution.

“The people do not want corruption, discrimination in job selection, terrorism, separatism and bloodshed and instead want peace and better future for their children,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi said the Congress is under the influence of “urban Naxalites”.

“When intruders come from outside countries, they feel good because they see their vote bank in the infiltration. But for the problems of our own people, they are cracking jokes,” he said.

Modi claimed that the Congress, NC and PDP are the “biggest enemies” of the Constitution. They strangulated the spirit of B R Ambedkar’s Constitution by depriving various sections of people of their right to vote.

“BJP honoured the Constitution and gave the voting rights to these brothers and sisters. West Pakistani Refugees, Gorkhas and Valmikis who were forced to live as second class citizens,” he said, adding the Constitution was violated by these parties by not holding the Panchayat and Local Body elections and giving reservation to the deserving.

Modi said the decision to transform Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory is “temporary” and his BJP-led Government will restore the Statehood to the region.

He also went all out against opposition Congress, National Conference and PDP and accused them of ‘inflicting wounds’ on the people by depriving them of their rights and said it is BJP which has ended discrimination and is providing balm of the wounds of such victims of three families.

“BJP is the only party which will restore Statehood to the region,” the Prime Minister reiterated.

The campaigning for 40 Assembly segments spread across seven districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur in Jammu region and Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts of north Kashmir is ending on Sunday evening.

“Congress, NC and PDP are annoyed by the changes in Jammu and Kashmir because they do not like your development. They are saying they will form the Government to revive the old system – the same discriminatory approach which led Jammu to be the biggest sufferer,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi said Jammu region in particular faced ‘decades of injustice’ at the hands of the three parties which not only defamed Dogra legacy but also their rulers.

“The most corrupt Congress family is accusing Dogra rulers corrupt,” Modi said, adding it was BJP which ended the “historic discrimination” and provided justice to the region during the last 10 years.

Referring to the setting up of various education and health institutions including IITs and AIIMS and infrastructure projects like tunnels, he said Congress, NC and PDP inflicted “wounds on the people” by depriving them of their rights but the BJP reached them, irrespective of their religion, and applied balm on their wounds by giving them voting rights, reservations and empowering women.

“In coming times, Jammu development will be further boosted. I want to tell the business community that the coming times will be full of opportunities for them,” he said, adding “our efforts are on to bring more investment to Jammu and set up industry to provide jobs to the local youth in their own districts”.

Earlier, he said the people close to Congress, NC and PDP were the only persons who were getting jobs but “now every youth of J&K will get his right and honour under BJP rule”.

“In the past 60 to 65 years, this region witnessed only destruction… Leave aside development, every sphere of life suffered. Modi is working sincerely to fill up all those pits of the past and will not leave any opportunity to address your issues,” he said.

He also referred to the BJP’s manifesto and the promises and said every section of the society including Kashmiri migrant Pandits, refugees and women will get what is their right besides a big push will be given to boost tourism in the region by completing various projects and identifying new destinations.

“Cong was considering border villages as the last villages of the country. We are treating such villages as first villages and are developing these under a vibrant village project,” he said, adding the Jammu ring road on completion will not only address the issue of traffic jam but also benefit tehsils.

Modi said the electric buses are running on Jammu roads, Jammu Railway Station is getting modernized, Jammu airport being expanded, Bahu ropeway project completed, while Tawi river front project is going to be a major attraction.

The development of Gharana wetland, Surinsar lake and border tourism is also before you, he said, adding BJP wants empowerment of women and “we will continue our efforts to help Self Help Groups to make our sisters Lakhpati Didis in J&K. The women will also be given training and drones under the drone pilot scheme.”

This was the Prime Minister’s third visit to Jammu and Kashmir and fourth election rally in a fortnight and comes ahead of the October 1 polling in the last phase.

He had addressed an election rally in Doda district on September 14, four days before the first phase of elections, and two more rallies in Srinagar and Katra on September 19 in the run-up to the second phase of elections.

The high-pitch campaigning for the last 40 Assembly segments in the seven districts — 24 in the Jammu region and 16 in Kashmir — will end on Sunday evening.