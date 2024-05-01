NEW DELHI, May 1: MG Motors India on Wednesday said its retail sales declined 1.45 per cent year on year to 4,485 units in April.
The company had reported sales of 4,551 units in April 2023.
The company said its EV (electric vehicle) portfolio contributed 34 per cent of the total units sold in this period. (Agencies)
MG Motor India reports 1.45 pc dip in retail sales at 4,485 units in April
