Metro man E Sreedharan to join BJP

NEW DELHI: Metro man E Sreedharan is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to an announcement made by Kerala state party president K Surendran at a news conference on Thursday.

Sreedharan will officially join the party during the Vijaya Yathra, a rath yatra in Kerala ahead of the state assembly polls later this year.

With an aim to expand its footprint in south India, the BJP is launching the Vijaya Yathra.

The rath yatra will be launched on February 21 from Kasaragod and will culminate at Thiruvananthapuram around the first week of March.