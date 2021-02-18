Employment Feb 18, 2021

“Requirement of staff’’

Aeon Infratel Pvt Ltd invites’ online application from candidates for following vacancies:-

1. Accountant

2. Data Entry Operator cum Receptionist

3. Driver

4. Supervisors

Email Id:- aeon.infratel@gmail.com

Email Id:- jindal6868@gmail.com

Contact No.

1. Anoop Manhas : 9858539885

2. Yadhvinder Kumar Jindal :- 9815706868

3. M.A Bhat : 7780857715

Wanted MODEL

For photo shoot

At Bahu Plaza

Ph 6006801818

REQUIRED STAFF

Retail Sales Person with minimum 5 years experiences well versed in Marg Software Contact with resume on any week day after 4 pm – 2no.

M/s Hansraj Pharmacy

8, Resham Ghar Colony,

Near Water Tank

Contact at : 9419193224, 9419189485

RIDERS REQUIRED

FOR

HOME DELIVERY

CONTACT

94191-12821

STAFF REQUIRED

Noble Laureate School

raya Morh, Vill. Dhamore Dist. Samba

(Pre-Nursery to Vth)

1.Graduate with B.Ed. Teacher experienced in teaching all subjects.

Teacher experienced in teaching English, Mathematics, EVS & Hindi

2. Computer Teacher : BCA

3. Nursery Teacher : NIT/EIT

Apply before 25th February 2021 Send resume on noblelaureateschool@gmail.com

Contact No.: 7006323855, 9796067115

Drivers & Supervisors Required

3 Drivers & 3 Supervisors required for a construction company at Bakshi Nagar, Jammu.

Contact: 94191-08836, 9622338333

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Male & Female Medical Representatives

for Different Headquarters

Rajouri – 2, Kathua – 2

Jammu-2, Udhampur -2

Salary Package (22000 PM).

Qualification: D.Pharma, B.Pharma, B.Sc, B.Com

Contact personally with resume.

Jorss International Marketing

68-A Extension II Near Dr. Romesh Khajuria

(Child Specialist), Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Mob: 8082371479, 6006143466.

Whatsapp: 9541550732

Only Hard worker/needy person applied.

Female

hostel warden

Wanted a hostel warden, well educated (Post graduation in any subject), having computer knowledge, age 27 years and above for full time (24 hour) Salary negotiable.

Louis Braille School for sightless girls,

Roop Nagar, Jammu

9596877440, 6006026826

Job for typist n receptionist

Wanted female Receptionist with good computer typing speed and communication skills at A One Ultrasound clinic Bakshi Nagar Jammu (lane opp Vishal Mega Mart near Gurdwara) Walk in Interview timings 5 pm to 6 pm. Salary between 10k to 20k for deserving candidate. Clinic timings 9 am to 6 pm.

Sunday off. Ph No. 9682672001, 8082201656

REQUIRED

Computer knowing

candidate for pathological Lab. reporting work

Contact :

Dr. Satish Kenue

Mob. 9419186111, 9796222026

For bishnah area jammu

Need a helper for momos hut

Near JD Public School

Bishnah

Timing 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Salary 5000

Contact 9596549367

Job vacancy

Autocadd software operator

NFC, Gangyal, Jammu

Contact: 9419200777

nfc@live.in

Required

Female Computer Operator required for Pharmaceutical Distribution Company in Jammu. Knowledge of MS Office and Internet is Must.

Contact :

9086040013

Required Urgently

Walk in Interview

HR Manager 2 F

Supervisors & MR M/F

Teachers/Councelor/ Receptionist/Tellecallers

Abroad Jobs visa with work permit in Dubai, Portugal, Canada, Serbia, Italy etc.

Interview date : 18-25 of Feb. 2021

Pls do along with your Bio-Data

Address: Opp. SBI Bank, 1/1A,

Talab Tillo Main Chowk, Jammu

Mobile No.: 9146996228/9541897001

URGENT REQUIREMENT FOR MNC

1. Accountant, Supervisior, Computer Operator, B. Pharma, B.Sc, M.Sc and ITI Electrician.

2. Supervisor, Security guard, Sales officer : Salary (Negotiable)

Address : sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna

Contact no: – 7298663220, 9622365951, 9796260300