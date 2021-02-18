Employment Feb 18, 2021

“Requirement of staff’’
Aeon Infratel Pvt Ltd invites’ online application from candidates for following vacancies:-
1. Accountant
2. Data Entry Operator cum Receptionist
3. Driver
4. Supervisors
Email Id:- aeon.infratel@gmail.com
Email Id:- jindal6868@gmail.com
Contact No.
1. Anoop Manhas : 9858539885
2. Yadhvinder Kumar Jindal :- 9815706868
3. M.A Bhat : 7780857715
Wanted MODEL
For photo shoot
At Bahu Plaza
Ph 6006801818
REQUIRED STAFF
Retail Sales Person with minimum 5 years experiences well versed in Marg Software Contact with resume on any week day after 4 pm – 2no.
M/s Hansraj Pharmacy
8, Resham Ghar Colony,
Near Water Tank
Contact at : 9419193224, 9419189485
RIDERS REQUIRED
FOR
HOME DELIVERY
CONTACT
94191-12821
STAFF REQUIRED
Noble Laureate School
raya Morh, Vill. Dhamore Dist. Samba
(Pre-Nursery to Vth)
1.Graduate with B.Ed. Teacher experienced in teaching all subjects.
Teacher experienced in teaching English, Mathematics, EVS & Hindi
2. Computer Teacher : BCA
3. Nursery Teacher : NIT/EIT
Apply before 25th February 2021 Send resume on noblelaureateschool@gmail.com
Contact No.: 7006323855, 9796067115
Drivers & Supervisors Required
3 Drivers & 3 Supervisors required for a construction company at Bakshi Nagar, Jammu.
Contact: 94191-08836, 9622338333
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Male & Female Medical Representatives
for Different Headquarters
Rajouri – 2, Kathua – 2
Jammu-2, Udhampur -2
Salary Package (22000 PM).
Qualification: D.Pharma, B.Pharma, B.Sc, B.Com
Contact personally with resume.
Jorss International Marketing
68-A Extension II Near Dr. Romesh Khajuria
(Child Specialist), Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Mob: 8082371479, 6006143466.
Whatsapp: 9541550732
Only Hard worker/needy person applied.
Female
hostel warden
Wanted a hostel warden, well educated (Post graduation in any subject), having computer knowledge, age 27 years and above for full time (24 hour) Salary negotiable.
Louis Braille School for sightless girls,
Roop Nagar, Jammu
9596877440, 6006026826
Job for typist n receptionist
Wanted female Receptionist with good computer typing speed and communication skills at A One Ultrasound clinic Bakshi Nagar Jammu (lane opp Vishal Mega Mart near Gurdwara) Walk in Interview timings 5 pm to 6 pm. Salary between 10k to 20k for deserving candidate. Clinic timings 9 am to 6 pm.
Sunday off. Ph No. 9682672001, 8082201656
REQUIRED
Computer knowing
candidate for pathological Lab. reporting work
Contact :
Dr. Satish Kenue
Mob. 9419186111, 9796222026
For bishnah area jammu
Need a helper for momos hut
Near JD Public School
Bishnah
Timing 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Salary 5000
Contact 9596549367
Job vacancy
Autocadd software operator
NFC, Gangyal, Jammu
Contact: 9419200777
nfc@live.in
Required
Female Computer Operator required for Pharmaceutical Distribution Company in Jammu. Knowledge of MS Office and Internet is Must.
Contact :
9086040013
Required Urgently
Walk in Interview
HR Manager 2 F
Supervisors & MR M/F
Teachers/Councelor/ Receptionist/Tellecallers
Abroad Jobs visa with work permit in Dubai, Portugal, Canada, Serbia, Italy etc.
Interview date : 18-25 of Feb. 2021
Pls do along with your Bio-Data
Address: Opp. SBI Bank, 1/1A,
Talab Tillo Main Chowk, Jammu
Mobile No.: 9146996228/9541897001
URGENT REQUIREMENT FOR MNC
1. Accountant, Supervisior, Computer Operator, B. Pharma, B.Sc, M.Sc and ITI Electrician.
2. Supervisor, Security guard, Sales officer : Salary (Negotiable)
Address : sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna
Contact no: – 7298663220, 9622365951, 9796260300