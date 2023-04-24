MeT Predicts Warmer Days As Night Temp Hovers Below Normal In J&K

SRINAGAR, Apr 24: Amid forecast for mainly “warmer days” till April 25, night temperature continued to hover below normal.

A meteorological department official said that generally cloudy weather was expected from April 26 to 28.

He said there was possibility of rain and snow over upper reaches at some places duringthe time.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 5.1°C and it was 3.8°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 3.6°C and it was 3.9°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 0.5°C and it was 3.5°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 6.2°C and it was 1.2°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.2°C and it was 0.1°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 3.7°C and it was 3.9°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 17.6°C. It was 3.4°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 5.4°C (below normal by 4.0°C), Batote 9.0°C (below normal by 3.0°C), Katra 14.2°C (3.9°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 6.6°C (1.8°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 0.4°C and 1.6°C respectively, the officials added.