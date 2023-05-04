MeT Predicts Rains Amid Temperature Drops At Most Places In J&K

DE WebDesk

SRINAGAR, May 4: Amid forecasts of generally cloudy with rain or thunderstorm at some places the temperature drops below normal at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The Meteorological Department predicts the possibility of a brief spell of Rain or thunderstorm in Kupwara, Poonch, Rajouri, Baramulla today.

Currently the weather is generally cloudy in North West Kashmir, Poonch, Rajouri and other areas and partly cloudy in the rest of places, the MeT office.

It said there could be fair to partly cloudy weather with a brief spell of Rain or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out towards late afternoon and evening on May 5. There is a possibility of rain at many places from May 6-8.

It has also advised the tourists to keep warm clothes ready as the weather is likely going to be cold till May 8.

Farmers have been also advised to avoid spraying of apple trees & harvesting of crops in Jammu region during May 6-8 as chances of rain is high.

Srinagar recorded a low of 10.3 degree Celsius against 10.4 degree Celsius on the previous night and it was 0.6 degree Celsius above normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The maximum temperature was 2.6 degree Celsius below normal of 22.3 degree Celsius in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Qazigund recorded a low of 7.2 degree Celsius against 8.8 degree Celsius a day ago and it was 1.3 degree Celsius below normal for the gateway of Kashmir.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 2.0 degree Celsius against 5.2 degree Celsius on the previous night and it was 2.9 degree Celsius below normal for the famous tourist hot spot in south Kashmir.

Kokernag recorded a low of 6.7 degree Celsius against 7.4 degree Celsius on the previous night and it was 1.7 degree Celsius below normal for the picnic spot of south Kashmir.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.8 degree Celsius against 3.5 degree Celsius a day ago and it was 0.5 degree Celsius below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara recorded a low of 9.6 degree Celsius against 8.7 degree Celsius on the previous night and it was 1.2 degree Celsius above normal for the frontier district of north Kashmir, the MeT office said.