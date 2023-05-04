EMPLOYMENT (04-05-2023)

URGENT REQUIREMENTS

1. Supervisor, Office Boy, Peon, Accountant, Store Manager, Sparepart Manager, Driver.

2. Diploma / Degree Mechanical, Electrical, Fresher/exp, Telle Caller, CRE, Office Admin., Computer Operators.

Address:- Lakshmi Naryana Mandir

near Alpha Collection A-417

Contact no:- 9149840451

Email.prjobsplacement96@gmail.com

Urgently Required

Female Counsellor- 01

Tellecaller- 02

Address:- UEG Academy of India Gandhi Nagar

Contact: 7889360284, 8082106253

Required

Home Cook -01

Helper -01

Handsome salary for the deserving candidate.

Free Boarding & Lodging.

Location of work in Jammu District

Contact Immediately- 7006864524

Urgently Required

Admin Officer: Graduate/PG – Male/Female

Both, Fresher/Exp. Salary 10 to 25 K

Store Executive – 1 to 5 Years of Exp.

Salary 12 to 20 K

Production Engg. B.Tech – Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics – Fresher/Exp. Both – Salary 12 to 20K

Accounts Executive : 1 to 5 years of Exp.

Salary : 15 to 25 K

9086085474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Accountant / Computer Operator

Education Qual: B.Com/BCA

For M/S Staples India, Adjacent to Post Office, Channi Himmat, Jammu

Salary: 9000/-

Contact: 9906389870/9906023111

Required

Mechanical Engineer

Qualification: ITI Diploma

Experience- 0 to 1 year

Location : Gangyal

Salary : 10,000

Contact: +91 90551 40106

(Send resume on WhatsApp)

REQUIRED STAFF

1. 4 Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency preferable with owned Scooty. Salary Negotiable according to Experience. Freshers can also apply.

2. Computer Operator Experienced Computer Operator with knowledge of GEM and accounts with GST filing of returns etc.Good salary package.

HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES

8 RESHAMGARH COLONY

BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU

E mail: -hrsjk2014@gmail.com

Mobile No.:- 9419189485, 9419193224

NEED

Need A Female Accountant Kaluchak Greater Kailash Chowk, Jammu , J&K

Contact 9697676446

Urgent Requirement for Cambodia, UK, Canada, Australia, Newzealand

Payment After Visa

Free Ilets Classes available

Contact No:-

7006995520, 7006995521

Wanted

1. Salon Manager – Must be presentable and experience in client handling.

2. Front Desk Receptionist- Knowledge to operate basic computer system.

3. Stylist and Pedicurist – Excellent in skills and presentable.

For newly opened luxury salon

at Gandhi Nagar.

8899920777, 8899950777

Vacancy

Salesman for Demo van salary offer 15k to 20k company Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd. (Ludhiana)

Contact Number

8725088336 (Surinder Kumar) 9872073099 (Aditya Singh)

REQUIRED

1. Maid for Residence.

2. Marketing Executive for Marketing of Digital e-Library Web Portal

(M) 9419189244

Required

Driver LMV (Car)-02 Nos

Security Guards- 04 Nos

Handsome Salary for the deserving candidate.

For driver, LMV License & Minimum 5 Years of experience can apply.

Location of Work in Jammu, Bari Brahmana

Contact: Immediately: 7006864524

Hilal Zeerak

A Well reputed company NRI Vision Care India LTd requires Medical Representative for Jammu head quarter interested candidates may send their resume on

zeerakhilal800@gmail.com or call 9469421407.

Preference will be give to

experienced candidates