Met Predicts Rain, Snow In J&K On November 9-10

SRINAGAR, Nov 8: Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Wednesday predicted widespread light to moderate rain or snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and Friday.

MeT office said that the weather will mostly remain cloudy but dry on Wednesday but during the late evening there is a possibility of light rain or snowfall at isolated higher catchments of Jammu and Kashmir.

It said that on November 9 and 10 there is a possibility of widespread light to moderate rain or snowfall over the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territory.

“There is a possibility of 4-5 inches of snowfall on higher reaches of north western parts and the higher reaches, roads including Mughal road, Sinthan top, Razdan Pass and at Zojila pass while most parts of the plains will be lashed with rains throughout the valley”, the MeT office said.

The weather will remain dry as there is no significant chance of any heavy precipitation from November 10 to 16, it said.

Kashmir weather, an independent weather observer Faizan Arif told UNI that under the influence of an active Western Disturbance, widespread rain/snow is expected in Jammu and Kashmir between Thursday and Friday.

The spell is expected to begin from Thursday afternoon, starting from higher reaches, and then extending into plains by evening.

“There is a possibility of snowfall in Shopian plains in south Kashmir with a chance of 50 ? 60 percent”, he said and added that “snowfall in surrounding plains also can’t be ruled out”.

Arif said snowfall is also expected in elevations above 2000 m.

Persistence of a heavy spell of rain in Shopian plains can lead the precipitation to change into all-snow. Maximum chances of snowfall, for plains, remain for Shopian district, followed by Kulgam district in south Kashmir.

“There are no expectations of snowfall in Srinagar as per the current weather conditions”, he added.

The minimum temperature recorded at Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday at 2.0 degree Celsius, Qazigund 1.8, Pahalgam -0.6, Kupwara 1.8, Kokernag 3.8 and Gulmarg 1.5, the MeT office said.