MeT Forecasts Mainly Dry Weather With Chances Of Evening Showers In J&K

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, June 6: Weather likely to remain dry on Tuesday with gradual increase in temperature in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The Meteorological Department forecast mainly clear weather with a chance of a brief spell of Rain, thunder or lightning could occur at some places towards late afternoon or evening with a chance of 30-40 percent.

The temperature will gradually increase and warmer days ahead are expected in Jammu and Kashmir.

It said mainly dry but a brief spell of Shower, thunderstorm mainly towards evening can’t be ruled out, although chances are 10-20 percent from June 8-12. Overall there is no forecast of any major rainfall till June 12, the MeT office said.

Kashmir weather an independent weather observer forecast of intense showers, hailstorms, and gusty winds are expected in some parts of Kupwara, Baramulla, and Bandipora districts in north Kashmir, with a possibility of such weather activity occurring in other areas as well, albeit with lower chances.

Srinagar recorded a low of 11.2 degree Celsius which was 2.21 degree Celsius below normal of 13.4 degree Celsius for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

The maximum temperature though showed an increase but was still 3.3 degree Celsius below normal of 26.6 degree Celsius recorded on Tuesday.

Qazigund recorded a low of 9.2 degree Celsius, 2.8 degree Celsius below normal of 12.0 degree Celsius for the gateway of Kashmir.

Pahalgam had a low of 5.9 degree Celsius, 1.1 degree Celsius below normal of 7.0 degree Celsius for the famous tourist spot of south Kashmir.

Kokernag had a low of 8.4 degree Celsius and Kashmirs’ Kupwara district recorded 9.2 degree Celsius.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 5.0 degree Celsius which was 3.7 degree Celsius below normal of 8.7 degree Celsius for the valley of meadow in north Kashmir the MeT office said.