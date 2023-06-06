Save Earth Mission’s Global Community Rallies For World Environment Day

Grand take off event of Save Earth Mission is set to launch wherein 1500 delegates from 68 countries are participating

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 5: Save Earth Mission, a global community of more than 10 million people in 68 countries all over the world, will engage in a series of activities to mark World Environment Day on June 5.

Some of the initiatives planned to be undertaken by Save Earth Mission’s global community include plantation drives, anti-plastic campaigns, the use of biodegradable material for saplings, and raising awareness about a low-carbon lifestyle. The initiatives will be carried out globally at the various locations the community has a presence in.

Reflecting on the importance of World Environment Day, Sandeep Choudhary, Global Founder of Save Earth Mission, said, “It is an appropriate occasion to remind ourselves and others that the earth is the only home we have, and we must do everything in our power to save it”.

He further added, “After successful completion of Pilot project in India, Save Earth Mission is set to launch one of a kind Grand Take off event in Ahmedabad wherein delegations from 68 countries are participating. The delegation includes Government officials, Save Earth Mission Ambassadors, Activists, Authors, Journalists, Celebrities, Industrialists, Young Entrepreneurs, Environment Influencers & Sportspersons. Important decisions on tackling climate emergency will be taken during this event, along with a global target for Save Earth Mission will be set.”

“There is a need to adopt a plastic-free lifestyle and work towards decarbonising our future. The dedicated efforts of the Save Earth Mission community for a better planet and the future of the coming generations are a matter of great pride for all of us. We are wholeheartedly committed to the cause of conservation of the environment,” said Sandeep Choudhary.

Amit Tiwari, Global Admin Head, Save Earth Mission, said, “Stressed the importance of collective action to safeguard the planet. There is only one way to address the unprecedented environmental challenges, and that is through community efforts. Everyone needs to come together and work together to protect planet Earth and ensure it can sustain humans and other life forms.”

“The climate emergency warrants action by every single individual. The actions of every single individual matter and can make a difference when it comes to averting the challenge of climate change. At Save Earth Mission, our commitment is to create mass awareness about eco-friendly lifestyles and their adoption. Everyone should take charge of the carbon emissions they are responsible for and actively works towards mitigating them,” said GS Jaisal, Global Head of Government & Corporate Affairs, Save Earth Mission.

As a part of World Environment Day activities, Save Earth Mission’s community members will mobilise at various locations worldwide and take the lead to make a significant contribution to environmental conservation and drive positive change.