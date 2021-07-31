MeT forecast fresh spell of showers in hilly terrains of J&K

JAMMU, July 31: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast fresh spell of showers in hilly terrains across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Weather agency said that currently, it is generally cloudy in entire J&K with incessant light to moderate rain at some places.

“A brief spell of Intense shower cannot be ruled out in some areas especially in mountains,” said the MeT official.

He predicted light to moderate rain at many places.

There is a possibility of brief spell of intense heavy shower in Poonch, Rajouri and Reasi districts during next three hours and decrease thereafter.

“Also, even light to moderate rain can trigger flash flood, mudslides etc. as soil is fully saturated due to continuous rain,” he said in a forecast people are requested to remain alert, stay sway from rivers especially places which are vulnerable to such events and ensure not to turn vulnerability into disaster. (Agencies)