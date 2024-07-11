MENDHAR/JAMMU, July 11: A mentally challenged man was apprehended along the Line of Control (LoC) by army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.
He was held around 11 am from the Phagwari area and handed over to police in Malikpura for further action, they said.
Mentally Challenged Man Held Along LoC In J&K’s Poonch
