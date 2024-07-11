J&K | Blast Across LoC, Search Operation Launched

RAJOURI/JAMMU, July 11: A blast occurred across the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

The blast occurred on Wednesday night.

Suspicious movement was reported across the LoC in Laam sector late on Wednesday night. The blast occurred very close to the zero line during the movement, the officials said.

A search operation has been launched in the area, they said. (Agencies)