Members should listen patiently to debates: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: The ruling BJP, including Home Minister Amit Shah and the opposition members, on Monday clashed fiercely in the Lok Sabha when the House was debating the much-talked about The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act.

The ruckus prevailed for a while when Hyderabad MP and AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi wanted to raise objection to some remarks of BJP MP Baghpat Satya Pal Singh.

As soon as AIMIM leader wanted to ventilate his protest on BJP MP’s remarks that during the UPA regime, there used to be political intervention and ‘tele calls’ with regard Ishrat Jahan case – related to Gujarat police encounter – Union Home Minister Shah was up on his feet asking the Hyderabad MP to maintain silence and give a patient hearing to the debate.

“I beg to differ, why did you keep silent when DMK member A Raja was speaking and now want to make a point. My submission is you should listen to what Satya Pal Singh is saying. Please show some patience and your ability to listen too,” Mr Shah said firmly.

Just then someone from the opposition said – “are you trying to scare us”.

Mr Shah quickly retorted saying – “I am not trying to scare anyone. But if the fear is inherent (‘agar dar mann mein baith gaya hae)’ then what can I do”.

The debate resumed soon after with the Speaker Om Birla saying that order should be maintained in the House during debate.

Earlier piloting the Bill, Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said the new draft law will go a long way in empowering the NIA and help the agency fight the terror menace.

The Bill states that among other things, the officers of the NIA will “have the power” to investigate scheduled offences committed outside India, subject to international treaties and domestic laws of other countries.

(agencies)