Members of Delimitation Commission arrive in Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Apr 5: The Delimitation Commission headed by the retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai today morning arrived on their scheduled visit to hear public delegations in Srinagar.

The Delimitation Commission is scheduled to meet public delegations, Civil society members today at SKICC in Srinagar.

As per the sources the meeting session will be held in two sessions from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Hrs and 12:30 Hrs to 2:30 PM.

On Arrival in Srinagar, members of Delimitation Commission who were accompanied by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) J&K Hirdesh Kumar were recived by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohamad Aijaz Asad. (Agencies)