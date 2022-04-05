Inadequate irrigation facilities affecting apple orchards

Usually apple trees, especially in Kashmir valley, do not require necessarily water supply after the first year but till reaching the ”established point”, irrigation is crucial. However, there are a few months very crucial from the point of irrigating water trees like in March and September. Since it snows heavily during winter months, enough water is absorbed by the soil for the growth of the apple trees in Kashmir. However, during hot summer season and in conditions of less rainfall, irrigation at short intervals is crucial. Whatever the case, the fact that half of the apple orchards in Kashmir’s Pulwama District have scant or no irrigation facilities is a cause of concern which needs to be looked into by the UT Government. Sinking tube wells could resolve the problem as water table levels in Kashmir valley are at quite advantageous depths and may, therefore, not require much of funds.

The need is that of the district having a satisfactory irrigation system to quench the thirst of the apple trees as this fruit is the backbone of the economy of the local orchardists. We are told that several projects concerning providing irrigation facilities to the orchardists have been prepared which, however, could not materialise due to the funds problems. However, work on much hyped Wasoora irrigation scheme must gain the required speed.