Member, SMVDSB meets Lt. Governor

Jammu: Sh. K.K. Sharma, Member of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), met Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Lt. Governor and Sh. Sharma discussed about the areas where interventions are required for making the pilgrimage to the Holy Shrine more comfortable and satisfying experience for the Yatris.

They also discussed a range of important issues relating to the management of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.