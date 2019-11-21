Major tragedy averted, IED defused on Srinagar-Jammu highway

SRINAGAR: Alert security forces on Thursday averted a major tragedy when they detected and defused a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Srinagar-Jammu nation highway, the only road linking Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

Official sources said that a Road Opening Party (ROP) on Thursday noticed some suspicious object on the highway at Laram Gangipora, Khudwani in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

Traffic was immediately suspended from both sides on the highway and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was summoned. “The traffic was diverted through Wanpu,” they said.

The IED was later defused without causing any damage, they said, adding had it not been detected and defused it would have caused huge damage to life and property.

Last week, security forces detected and defused an IED planted in a pressure cooker at Pampore on the highway.

Today Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were allowed to ply from both Srinagar and Jammu national highway. However, no Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) was allowed to move on the highway.

(AGENCIES)