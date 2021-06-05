Member Parliament Dr. Farooq Abdullah visits organic vegetable outlet Lalmandi, Srinagar

SRINAGAR: The Member of Parliament, Dr. Farooq Abdullah today visited organic vegetable outlet Lalmandi, Srinagar and inspected the stalls at the outlet.

On the occasion the MP also held interaction with the progressive organic farmers and buyers besides with some of the successful agri entrepreneurs from different districts of the valley.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Farooq highlighted the importance of adopting the latest and real time technologies from Europe and other developed agriculture economies. He said people around the world now prefer the organic vegetables over the conveniently produced ones because of their eco-friendly and pro health qualities.

Organic vegetable production has the potential to transform the socio economic status of farming community, this is the remunerative and economically viable way of farming, he said and also assured of every possible support from the Government.

Dr Farooq also purchased exotic vegetables from organic vegetable stalls.

He asked the farmers to diversify agriculture activities so that the union territory could become self-reliant in terms of vegetable production and other allied sectors of agriculture. He also appreciated the efforts taken by the department in different directions for the promotion and welfare of the farming community.

Earlier, Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal briefed the visiting dignitary about the various flagship programs, schemes, activities that are being carried out by the Department at various levels.

Joint Director Agriculture Extension Mohammad Qasim Gani, Chief Agriculture Officer Srinagar Mohammad Younis Chowdhary, progressive farmers and agri entrepreneurs from different districts of the valley and other senior officers of the department were present on the occasion.