Member of NCM calls on LG Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, May 4: Member, National Commission for Minorities, GoI, Rinchen Lhamo, called on Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), at Raj Niwas. Secretary, Ravinder Kumar, was present in the meeting.

Rinchen informed LG about her tour to different parts of Ladakh to assess the status of the implementation of various minority welfare schemes and other centrally sponsored schemes in Ladakh. She further informed that the students from Ladakh are only able to avail benefits of some minority scholarship schemes.

Rinchen informed LG about various other schemes implemented by the Ministry of Minority Affairs such as Naya Savera (free special coaching to assist students/candidates belonging to minority communities for qualifying examinations for admission in technical/professional courses and competitive examination for recruitment to Group Á, ‘B’, & ‘C’ services), Nai Udaan scheme which provides financial support to the minority candidates who clear prelims conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and State Public Service Commissions (PSC) to adequately equip them to compete for appointment to Civil Services in the Union and the State Governments and Seekho aur Kamao (Learn & Earn)- a scheme aimed at skill development of minorities, etc.

She emphasised the need to implement these schemes of the Ministry of Minority Affairs for the benefit of students from Ladakh who cannot afford to pay tuition/coaching fees for the courses through empanelled Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs).

She also highlighted the issue of the medical students from Ladakh who submitted a memorandum to her regarding the signing of the bond by the undergraduate MBBS/BDS students to provide service in Ladakh and the penalty to be paid if they fail to do so. She requested for the exemption of the penalty.

LG stated that MBBS/BDS students must opt for specialisation after completing their MBBS/BDS course and then serve the people of Ladakh due to the shortage of medical staff in the region. By doing this the MBBS/BDS doctors would be providing a great service to the people of Ladakh, he said. He instructed Secretary to HLG Ravinder Kumar, IAS, to direct the concerned departmental secretary to submit a report in this regard.