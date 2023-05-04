LG reviews preparedness for G20 meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 4: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting to discuss preparation for the G20 meeting at Srinagar.

The meeting was attended by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Arvind Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, GoI (through virtual mode); Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; RK Goyal, ACS Home; Dilbag Singh, DGP; Special Secretary & Joint Secretaries from G20 Secretariat, besides other senior officers. The meeting, organized with the aim of making upcoming event success with the cooperation of all the stakeholders, also reviewed various aspects of preparation.

“G20 is a matter of pride for the country. We should make concerted efforts to ensure successful conduct of G20 meeting in Srinagar,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor asked the departments to contribute enthusiastically to make the historic occasion a memorable one.