Member Central Waqf Council, President JKPCC & Former MP call on Lt Governor

SRINAGAR: Member, Central Waqf Council, and Chairperson, Waqf Development Committee, Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, Darakhshan Andrabi called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here today.

Andrabi apprised the Lt Governor of the steps taken by Central Waqf Council for digitization of the Waqf properties and records throughout the country and requested for implementation of e-system of Waqf Management in Jammu & Kashmir.

Andrabi thanked the Lt Governor for the developmental projects initiated by the government in J&K and also shared her views on the broader peace initiatives undertaken by the UT government.

The Lt Governor acknowledged her keen insight on the overall development of J&K and assured to consider her suggestions in the interest of the people of J&K. He also advised Andrabi to continue her efforts for the welfare of the people.

Meanwhile, a delegation of JKPCC led by its President, GA Mir, met the Lt Governor and apprised him of various developmental and public importance issues.

Former Member Parliament, Mir Mohammad Fayaz also called on the Lt Governor and projected various developmental issues of Kupwara district.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the issues projected by the visiting delegations and assured them to address the same on merit.