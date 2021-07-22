Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J&K’s Baramulla

BARAMULLA: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorist in Warpora of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thrusday.

Reports reaching that a joint team of Police, Army’s 22RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Warpora.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between terrorists and security forces.

The officer further said that the surrender option was also given to the trapped terrorists. However they refused to lay down the guns. (Agencies)