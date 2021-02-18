Mehta launches e-Kuber payments system in J&K

RBI’s payment system to replace existing government payment systems

JAMMU: Financial Commissioner Finance, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, formally rolled out e-Kuber payments system of Reserve Bank of India for Jammu and Kashmir here today.

General Manager RBI Jammu, Sandeep Mittal and Director General Accounts and Treasuries, Finance Department, Mahesh Dass were present on the occasion.

The new payment system of RBI will replace the existing system for the purpose of government payments. All types of government payments including employee’s salaries and pensioner’s pensions would be done through RBI’s e-Kuber.

Pertinently, J&K is the first Union Territory to implement version 2.9 of e-Kuber payments system. Initially, e-Kuber will be implemented in Civil Secretariat treasury on pilot basis and roll out of this system for other treasuries shall follow shortly.

Dr Mehta expressed pleasure over new payments system saying that the move would help to strengthen financial discipline in the UT.

Financial Commissioner was informed that the system is capable of making 50 thousand transactions at a time. He was further informed that with the system, all government-related financial transactions will be dealt directly with RBI, without any intermediary bank. The system shall also overcome payment delays and eliminate risk of paper vouchers being lost in transit.

He was also apprised that through a web-based integrated system, Treasury Net, all treasuries would be allowed to access the e-KUBER payment platform. The completely automated process flow in this model ensures end-to-end message processing, accounting, generation and dispatch of scrolls seamlessly. The model ensures that all payments are processed efficiently and beneficiaries receive the payments without delay.

President JK Bank, Rakesh Kaul; Director Accounts & Treasuries Jammu, Neeraj Gupta; Chief Accounts Officer, DGAT, Anudeep Kaur, Dy Director Central, Accounts & Treasuries, Mohammad Iqbal, Assistant General Manager, RBI Jammu, Bhavuk Ahuja; Senior Technical Directors, NIC Jammu, Salim Khan, Jatinder Pal Singh and Technical Director, NIC Jammu, Rajesh Kumar were present on the occasion.