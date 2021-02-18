Delimitation Commission holds meeting to Seek Views on Delimitation process of UT of Jammu and Kashmir

NEW DELHI: Delimitation Commission comprising of Chairperson Retd. Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, Ex-Officio Member Shri Sushil Chandra (Election Commissioner) and Ex-Officio Member, Shri K.K Sharma (State Election Commissioner, J&K) today held a meeting in New Delhi with the Associate Members from Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, for seeking their suggestion/views on the process of delimitation in respect of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairperson Justice Desai welcomed Associate Members namely Dr. Jitendra Singh MoS & MP and Shri Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP to the meeting. While Delimitation Commission had sent written intimation to all five Associated Members namely Dr Farooq Abdullah, Shri Mohammad Akbar Lone, Shri Hasnain Masoodi Shri Jugal Kishore Sharma and Dr. Jitendra Singh on 5th February 2021 itself, only two Members attended today’s meeting.

An overview on the process of delimitation based on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019 and Delimitation Act, 2002 was presented before the Members detailing various Sections of these Acts related to the delimitation exercise of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The two Associate Members appreciated Commission’s efforts and suggested that delimitation of Constituencies shall be as far as practicable, be for geographically compact areas and while delimiting them regard shall be given to physical features; existing boundaries of administrative units; facilities of communication and public convenience. They also suggested to give special attention to the difficult terrains while carrying out the delimitation exercise in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Election Commissioner, Shri Sushil Chandra, welcomed their valuable inputs and expressed satisfaction of the Delimitation Commission on the suggestions and views of the Associate Members. The Members desired to put forward more suggestions in coming days.