Mehbooba visits Insp Arshad’s residence

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 18: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti visited the residence of martyred Police officer Arshad Ahmad Khan today to express solidarity with the bereaved family.

Mehbooba while condoling Arshad’s sad demise expressed solidarity with his family members and prayed for their strength and patience to bear with this great loss.

She said that the unresolved conflict is claiming precious human lives, destroying families and orphaning children. She pitched for the end of violence and bloodshed and hoped that the saner voices will prevail to resolve the conflict and end people sufferings in Jammu and Kashmir.