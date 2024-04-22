Mehbooba Joined INDIA Alliance Just To Get Seat: Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR, Apr 22: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday hit out at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti for joining the INDIA alliance just to get the seat.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister is campaigning for his party candidate Mian Altaf who is contesting from Anantnag-Rajouri Parliament seat against Mehbooba Mufti, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Mohammad Saleem and Apni Party leader Zaffar Manhas.

“Mufti selfishly tried to get a seat through the doors of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) and INDIA alliance”, Omar said during a public rally at south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

He said “If we were have been selfish than Congress and CPI(M) leader Taragami could have gone with the PDP”.”Let me accept for a minute that I am a selfish, is Taragami also selfish”.

The former CM said efforts are being made to create hatred among the people and to spread an atmosphere of fear in Kashmir valley.

The NC Vice President said that “there were no compulsions for NC to join the INDIA alliance or to fight elections together with congress and others. It was just as we were aware about the situation and the dangers we are facing”.

He said “our aim was never to get a seat but unfortunately some people had joined us who just worked to weight the alliance for the seat”.

Omar blamed Mufti for helping others instead of the people who were in dire need of her to represent them during her tenure as Chief Minister.

“NC and Congress urged late Mufti Mohammad Sayed to accept their support to keep BJP out of Kashmir. However, Mufti Sayeed accused NC of trying to enter their Government through backdoor”, he alleged.

Omar said that “in 2016 when Mehbooba Mufti’s Government was in shambles, NC went to Raj Bhavan and urged the Governor not to allow breaking the government as NC was aware by such tactics of distorted manners what repercussions it prevails on the people. Was that our selfishness?”, he questioned.

He said “In 2018, Mehbooba Mufti sent her party’s leader Altaf Bukhari to us for our support, proposing as CM, it was Farooq Abdullah who swiftly endorsed and signed the document without hesitation, was that our selfishness?”.

“We still remember your speeches when you said there is only Narendra Modi who can solve Kashmir’s issue but where is the solution, is there anything left without catastrophe. Our identity and existence is in danger”, he said.

Omar said when Mufti could have represented the people of Kashmir instead she jeered at them. People have not forgotten whom you rubbed the salt on their wounds.

“What you did during your tenure as Chief Minister, bring some courage to apologize to the people for that”, the NC Vice President asked. (Agencies)