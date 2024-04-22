BJP Only Party Which Consistently Stood For Jammu, Dogras: Dr Jitendra

JAMMU, April 22 : Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that BJP is the only political Party which has consistently stood for the cause of Jammu and the Dogras.

Addressing a mega road show at City Chowk here today in support of Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP candidate for the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency, Dr Jitendra Singh said, BJP and the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh have been vociferously advocating the cause of Jammu and Dogras right from the times of the greatest Dogra of post-independence India namely Prem Nath Dogra, the founder of the Praja Parishad and former National President of Bharatiya Jan Sangh. He said, the Bharatiya Jan Sangh and then the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jammu was espousing the cause of Jammu and Dogras even at times when the Congress and its allies including the National Conference were continuously discriminating against this region and afflicting all kinds of hardship and injustice on Dogras and the people of Jammu region.

Taking a dig at opposition leaders who now claim to be the protagonists of Jammu and the Dogras, Dr Jitendra Singh said, these are the leaders who had been for over half a century, dancing to the tune of their masters who discriminated against Jammu and Dogras because of their vote bank politics. At that time, he said, none of these leaders dared to raise their voice in support of Jammu or the Dogras. But the moment these same leaders found themselves out of job or out of power, they suddenly took up the cause of Jammu and the Dogras to seek the lost political space for themselves and to keep themselves relevant by playing with the sentiments of the local people.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, if Prem Nath Dogra had even slightly dithered from his crusade, he could have easily become a Minister or part of the then government headed by Sheikh Abdullah or Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad, but he stood by his ground, unlike these so-called protagonists who have suddenly emerged as the sympathisers of Jammu and the Dogras after having enjoyed the loaves and fishes of the office for years together and inflicted all kinds of injustice on this region.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, those of the opposition leaders who seek votes in the name of Jammu are the ones who had discriminated against the Jammu youth in jobs and also in admission to higher educational institutions. Those who are today raising the cause of Dogras are the ones responsible for having cancelled the Dogra Certificate thus depriving the youth of this region of recruitment in Armed Forces and they also denied 4% reservation to the youth residing on the International border(IB).

Dr Jitendra Singh said, it is a foregone conclusion that Narendra Modi will be sworn as Prime Minister for the third term in the month of June with 400 plus and the common man of India wishes to be like that. He said, the responsibility now for us is to try to vote to the maximum so that when Modi forms the next government with 400 plus, the count should also include the Jammu constituency which has traditionally been a stronghold of Bharatiya Jan Sangh and later that of Bharatiya Janata Party.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the vote this time is not simply a political vote but a vote of reverence and respect for Prime Minister Modi who has rolled out a series of people-centric, particularly women-centric, welfare schemes with a great deal of sensitivity and without any bias or discrimination .