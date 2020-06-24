Medical camp held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: KCWT in collaboration with Department of ISM&H and support of AIMCCC organized medical camp at Jagti Nagrota wherein free Ayurvedic immunity booster medicines were distributed among people and police jawans.

Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner TK Bhat, Asst Commissioner Renu and SDPO Nagrota Mohan Sharma inaugurated the camp.

Assistant Commissioner Renu said that various steps have been taken by the administration from time to time to alleviate pain, destituteness and agony of Kashmiri pandits.

Neha Kashap Tehsildar and Punika Camp Commandant along with Director Planning Migrant Rajesh Kapoor were also present on the occasion.

SDPO Nagrota Mohan Sharma spoke about the imperativeness of Ayurveda especially in this modern time.

AIMCCC President Desh Rattan Pandita also spoke on the occasion.

On the occasion, KCWT Chairman Chandan Datta felicitated TK Bhat, SDPO Nagrota Mohan Lal Sharma, SHO Nagrota Inspector Mohammad Shoket, Incharge Police Post Sidhra Ayub Khan, AIMCCC President Des Ratten and ISM doctors Sukhpreet Kour and Shefali Sharma.

Other members of KCWT present on the occasion were Rajneesh Gupta, Rohit Gupta, Vinod, Harsh Sudan, Anoop Sharma and Pritpal Singh Bindra.