Illicit timber seized

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, June 24: The sleuths of Forest Department and Police Post Kahara seized illicit timber in Chiralla forest range.

As per reports, a forest team headed BO Ajaz Zargar along with police team from Police Post Kahara launched an operation to check illegal cutting of green gold in forest areas of Tanta.

During the operation, the team seized 133.27 cft illicit timber in Compartment 6, 7 and 9 of Chiralla forest range.

A case in this regard has been registered at concerned police station.

The entire illicit stuff has been taken into custody and further necessary action has been initiated.

It is pertinent to mention here that Excelsior has reported about the cutting and smuggling of green gold from Chiralla forest range and acting over the report, the Forest Department came into action and seized the illicit timber.

The whole operation was carried out under the supervision of DFO Bhaderwah Chander Shekhar and SDPO Gandoh Nawaz Khanday.