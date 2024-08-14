MEA terms as ‘misleading and false’ X post claiming Maldives has handed over 28 islands to India

NEW DELHI, Aug 13 : The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday termed as “misleading and fake” a post on X which claimed that Maldives has “handed over” 28 of its Islands to India during the just-concluded visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The MEA said: “On record Fact Check

“This headline is misleading and fake.

“Maldives handover its 28 Islands to India. President Muizzu himself signed the agreement”, referring to a post on August 12 by a handle going as “Baba Banaras @RealBababanaras”.

EAM Jaishankar, during his Aug 9-11 visit to the Maldives, had handed over the completed water supply and sewerage facilities on 28 islands in the Maldives, funded by the Government of India’s Line of Credit Facility through EXIM Bank of India.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu had said these initiatives by India would provide significant economic benefits, boost the local economies, and together contribute to the nation’s prosperity. He said that these projects are key milestones in the Maldives’ bilateral relations with India.

President Muizzu also emphasised the High Impact Community Development Projects built under Indian Grant Assistance demonstrate both countries’ close engagement in socioeconomic development. He noted that numerous revolutionary initiatives are now underway as part of this initiative, and that the plan is to accelerate their delivery to communities. He expressed sincere appreciation for India’s flexibility in restructuring the Line of Credit arrangement.

During the ceremony, President Muizzu stated that India has always been one of the closest allies and invaluable partners, facilitating and providing aid whenever Maldives has needed it.

He extended deep gratitude to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, the government, and the citizens of India for their generous and continued assistance to the Maldives.

In a post on X, the President said:

“It was a pleasure to meet @DrSJaishankar today and join him in the official handover of water and sewerage projects in 28 islands of the Maldives. I thank the Government of India, especially Prime Minister @narendramodi for always supporting the Maldives. Our enduring partnership continues to strengthen, bringing our nations closer through cooperation in security, development, and cultural exchange. Together, we build a brighter, more prosperous future for the region.”

A special ceremony was held at the President’s Office, marking the hand-over of the project. The official letter indicating the completion of the project and the hand-over was by EAM Jaishankar to Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer.

The government initially announced the project to establish water and sewerage facilities in 34 islands with the assistance of the EXIM Bank on March 28, 2019. The project was officially contracted to the bank on March 18, 2019. The completed project includes water supply facilities on 22 islands, sewerage facilities on two islands, and combined water supply and sewerage facilities on four islands.

The key components of the water supply projects include installing Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants, water storage tanks, water distribution pipelines, and water meter connections, as well as constructing administrative offices and implementing brine outfall systems. Additionally, solar panels have been installed on the administrative office roof to partially supply the power needed for RO plant operations through renewable energy. Meanwhile, the sewerage system involves the laying of sewerage network pipelines, house connections, the construction of sewage pumping stations, and the implementation of a sea outfall system.

This project was initiated to provide clean water and safe sanitary facilities to the Maldivians. With the inauguration of 28 facilities, 28,298 of the intended beneficiaries have now received these essential services, covering seven percent of the total population of the Maldives.

The islands in which water facilities were established includes:

– Kelaa in Haa Alif Atoll

– Funadhoo in Shaviyani Atoll

– Manadhoo in Noonu Atoll

– Kaashidhoo in Kaafu Atoll

– Kurendhoo in Lhaviyani Atoll

– Felidhoo in Vaavu Atoll

– Meedhoo in Dhaalu Atoll

– Bilehdhoo in Faafu Atoll

– Maabaidhoo in Laamu Atoll

– Isdhoo-Kalaidhoo in Laamu Atoll

– Maamendhoo in Laamu Atoll

– Gan in Laamu Atoll

– Kolhufushi in Meemu Atoll

– Muli in Meemu Atoll

– Maduvvari in Meemu Atoll

– Hirilandhoo in Thaa Atoll

– Maamendhoo Gaafu Alif Atoll

– Gemanafushi Gaafu Alif Atoll

– Faresmaathodaa Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll

– Hoadhehdhoo Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll

– Madaveli Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll

The islands in which sewerage facilities were established includes: – Thoddoo in Alif Alif Atoll

– Dhagethi in Alif Alif Atoll

The islands in which water and sewerage facilities were established includes: – Fulidhoo in Vaavu Atoll

– Thinadhoo in Vaavu Atoll

– Bandidhoo in Dhaalu Atoll

– Dharanboodhoo in Faafu Atoll (UNI)