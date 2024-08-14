Jammu University Employees Tournament begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 13: The Jammu University Employees Tournaments for men and women began today at the University Campus, featuring competitions in Table-Tennis, Carrom, Chess and Badminton. The event, organized by the Campus Sports Committee of the University of Jammu, saw an enthusiastic participation from various departments.

Dr. Daud Iqbal Baba, Chairman of the Campus Sports Committee, inaugurated the Inter-Departmental Tournaments 2024 and engaged with the players before the matches commenced.

The tournaments, held at the Gymnasium Hall of the Directorate of Sports & Physical Education, saw a range of matches across the different sports. In Table-Tennis, Deepka Badyal emerged victorious over Prince Partap Singh with a score of 2-0, while Komal Bakshi won against Dr. Sunita Wadhera by the same margin.

In Badminton, Tinku Kumar defeated Rajesh Sharma by 2-0 and other results include Niranjan Singh Charak’s win over Neeraj Bhardwaj and Pushminder Singh’s narrow victory against Sunil Kumar. The women’s badminton competition saw Pinkey Bazaz overcoming Riya Bajral, and Deepika Singh defeating Pinkey Bazaz in a subsequent match.

The Carrom matches included a notable win by Tinku Sharma over Er. Rajesh Kumar and Vishal Sudan’s victory against Sunil Kumar. In the women’s category Pooja Manhas secured a win against Dr. Sunita Wadera.

Chess competitions saw Dr. Sandeep Arya, Deepak Badyal, and Dr. Noor-ul-Asrar each securing wins in their matches. The tournaments are being officiated by a team of referees including Raj Kumar Bakshi, Ravish Vaid, and others, under the supervision of Dr. Daud Iqbal Baba. The event highlights the university’s commitment to fostering a competitive and spirited environment among its employees, showcasing their diverse sporting talents.